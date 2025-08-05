Mumbai: Sex Racket Operating from Spa Busted by Malad Police, Two Arrested

Mumbai: Sex Racket Operating from Spa Busted by Malad Police, Two Arrested

Malad Police has successfully busted major sex racket on Tuesday which was being operated inside the spa. This is the second racket that has been busted by Mumbai police after recent Chembur operation. After getting tip police sent decoy customer which helped officials to expose the racket.

In this bust Malad police rescued four people from the trap. Police has arrested two people in tis operation. Earlier Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell has busted a sex racket operating from a flat in a residential building in the Chembur area of Mumbai. A 60-year-old woman has been booked under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and PITA Act in connection with the case. After the raid, the woman was served a notice and released. Police rescued a 15-year-old minor girl and another woman from the premises.

 Following medical examination, the rescued minor was sent to the Dongri Children's Home, while the other woman was shifted to the Deonar Women’s Shelter in Govandi.

