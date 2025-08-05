Acid Attack in Mumbai: Autorickshaw Driver Injured in Bandra; Police Begin Probe

An unidentified person hurled acid on a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday night, leaving him seriously injured. The attack took place while the victim was walking along the road with his brother. The Bandra Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

The victim, Atique Khan (40), a resident of Shastri Nagar in Bandra, lives with his wife Hina Khan (36), his brother Nasteen Khan, and his children. On Sunday night, Atique stepped out to purchase medicines. Since the local pharmacy near his house was closed, he proceeded towards the Shifa Medical Store on Hill Road, accompanied by his brother.

At around 12:15 am, while they were passing near Baba Masjid in Qureshi Nagar, an unidentified individual approached them from behind and threw acid on Atique. The corrosive substance landed on his back, causing a burning sensation. In response, he immediately removed his shirt. However, some of the acid also splashed near his ear and eyes, intensifying the pain.

Upon learning about the incident, Atique’s wife Hina Khan alerted the police control room. By then, the attacker had fled the scene.

Atique was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West with the help of the police. Doctors confirmed that his condition is stable. They added that the exact nature of the acid would be known only after a laboratory analysis. According to medical staff, the attacker missed the intended target. “Had the acid landed directly on his face, it could have caused severe facial burns or even permanent damage to his eyes,” said a doctor.

Speaking to the media, Hina Khan said, "We have no enmity with anyone. I don’t understand why or who would do this to my husband." She also expressed suspicion about the recent influx of illegal immigrants. “We have been living here for years. But in the past few years, the number of infiltrators from Bangladesh has increased in this area. We suspect they may be involved,” she claimed.

Nasteen Khan, Atique’s brother, added that the attack happened in a matter of seconds. “It was so quick that we couldn’t recognize the attacker,” he said.

Bandra Police have registered a case under Section 124(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown person. “Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused. He will be arrested soon,” said a senior police official from Bandra Police Station.