Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Coaching Class Teacher in Bhayandar; Accused Arrested

A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light from Bhayandar, where a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused by a private coaching class teacher. The accused, identified as Lucky Rai alias Punendru Yogendranath Rai, is a well-known tutor in Bhayandar East and has been arrested by the Navghar Police.

According to police sources, the 50-year-old teacher had been exploiting the 17-year-old girl since 2024. The survivor, a first-year BA student, had joined his coaching classes in 2024 after meeting him in 2023. Rai allegedly gained the girl's trust by promising proper guidance for her career and later began sexually abusing her. He also threatened to kill her and her parents if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

Out of fear, the victim did not inform her family and endured the harassment for almost a year. However, as the trauma worsened, she finally confided in her family, who were shocked to learn about the incident. The family approached the Navghar Police Station, and a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

The accused has been conducting private classes in Bhayandar East for several years and reportedly teaches hundreds of students every year. With the arrest of Rai, concerns have now been raised about the safety of other girl students who might have fallen prey to similar abuse. Police have begun an in-depth investigation into the matter.

The incident has left parents of current students deeply disturbed, especially since schools, colleges, and coaching classes had just resumed last week. Many parents are now questioning whether it is safe to send their children to these classes.