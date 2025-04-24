Mumbai Shocker: 8-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Water-Filled Pit Dug by MMRDA for Metro Work

An 8-year-old boy dies after drowning into a pit full of water, dug by the MMRDA for the construction of the metro work. This tragic incident took place on Wednesday in evening near Sonapur area within Mankhurd police station area. According to police they received call on emergency line telling the deceased Aryan Vishwanath Nishad, reportedly fell into the pit while playing when he accidently slipped into the dug. After which with the help of fire brigade, boy was retrieved from left side of the service road along the Sion Panvel North channel and rushed to the hospital but unfortunately was declared dead on arrival.

The case of accidental death has been registered under Mankhurd police station and is currently under probe. The police have also stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of their inquiry and related submissions.

In separate incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned on Sunday in the swimming pool at the Gopinath Munde Sports Complex in Bhayandar East, operated by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The child, identified as Granth Mutha, was a resident of Mahadev Heights on the 150-foot road in Bhayandar West. He regularly visited the sports complex to learn swimming with his friends.