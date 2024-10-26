Mumbai Shocker: Body of Missing Infant Found in Drain in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar Area



In a tragic incident, the Shivaji Nagar Police have recovered the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from a drain in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi on Saturday morning. The child had mysteriously gone missing on Friday, and after an extensive search, the police suspect foul play in her death.

According to details provided by Shivaji Nagar Police, the girl lived with her family at Plot No. 5 in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area. On Friday evening, she was last seen playing with local children in the vicinity. Suddenly, she disappeared without a trace. After waiting for a while, the worried family started looking for her in the area but could not locate her. They eventually approached the Shivaji Nagar Police Station and filed a missing person’s report. The police registered an abduction case and immediately began a search operation.

The search ended tragically when the girl’s body was discovered on Saturday morning in a drain near Plot No. 5. Some residents noticed the body and quickly informed the Shivaji Nagar Police. Officers arrived at the scene and recovered the body. Given the circumstances, the police suspect the child may have been murdered. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the Shivaji Nagar Police are continuing their investigation to uncover the details surrounding this tragic case.