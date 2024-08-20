Mumbai Shocker: Body of Unidentified Man Found in Decomposed State In BKC Area; Police Launch Investigation

A significant disturbance erupted in the BKC area of Mumbai following the unsettling discovery of a body belonging to an unidentified individual. The latest information provided by the police indicates that this body was located in a drain situated within the bustling confines of Mumbai's BKC. According to a police officer who spoke about the incident, local residents became aware of a disturbing foul odor coming out from the vicinity on Monday evening around 4 pm. Concerned by the stench, the residents promptly contacted the police, who quickly responded to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the police officers were met with a grim sight: a decomposed body was discovered lying inside the drain, raising immediate alarm regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. In accordance with standard procedure, the authorities have since arranged for the body to be sent for a thorough post-mortem examination to know the cause of death.

As of now, the identity of the deceased individual remains unknown, which has added an element of urgency to the ongoing investigation. The police are actively working to trace the relatives of the individual, who is estimated to be approximately 40 years old based on the condition of the remains. To ensure a formal process is followed, the police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) regarding the case and are diligently continuing their investigation to uncover more details and potentially identify the deceased.