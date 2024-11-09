Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 2.5-Year-Old Girl in Fit of Anger in Mankhurd, Arrested

A disturbing incident has surfaced in Mankhurd, Mumbai, where a man allegedly killed a 2.5-year-old girl in a fit of anger. Mankhurd Police have arrested the accused, Umesh Gholwad, aged 23, who resides in the Sathe Nagar area of Mankhurd.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 11 PM on November 7, when Umesh, in a rage, killed the young girl, who was the daughter of his wife from her previous marriage.

A police official reported that Umesh Gholwad had been caring for the girl, which apparently led to frustration and resentment.The child's mother works as a domestic helper, while Umesh is employed as a tempo driver. Allegedly, Umesh was struggling with the responsibility of taking care of the girl. The tragic act occurred when the mother was away from home, leaving the child alone.

Upon learning of the incident, the police swiftly arrested Umesh Gholwad, who is currently in police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.