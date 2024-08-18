Mumbai Shocker: Priests Attacked with Knives and Sticks in Kandivali; Police Detain Two Suspects
By vishal.singh | Published: August 18, 2024 09:34 PM2024-08-18T21:34:23+5:302024-08-18T21:35:13+5:30
In Mumbai's Kandivali Laljipada area, priests returning from a religious ceremony were attacked with knives. Last night, five individuals assaulted the priests with sticks and knives, leaving them with minor injuries.
By the time the police arrived at the scene, the attackers had already fled. The Kandivali police have detained two individuals in connection with the attack and are actively searching for the others involved. The police are currently investigating the matter.