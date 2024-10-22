Mumbai Shocker: Woman Doctor Sexually Assaulted in Andheri Under Pretext of Marriage

A shocking case has come to light from the Andheri area, where a woman doctor was allegedly forced into sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage and threatened with defamation if she refused. The accused, identified as 33-year-old Awaiz Ahmed, is now facing charges of fraud, sexual harassment, assault, and death threats. The MIDC police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint. However, no arrests have been made as investigations continue.



According to police reports, the 40-year-old complainant, a doctor residing in Kurla with her family, met the accused, Awaiz Ahmed, through Facebook in July 2022. Their online interactions quickly led to a friendship, and Ahmed soon proposed marriage. The woman, who lives with her daughter, was initially hesitant but eventually agreed to marry him. Over time, she became emotionally attached to him.

The two began meeting at a hotel on Airport Road in Andheri, where their relationship turned physical. The woman initially resisted, but Ahmed reportedly pressured her into a sexual relationship. Things appeared normal for a few months, but Ahmed soon started demanding money from her under various pretexts. Initially, she complied and gave him money. However, when she refused further payments, he began threatening her.

Ahmed allegedly blackmailed the woman, threatening to reveal their relationship to her friends and family, tarnishing her reputation.

Over time, from July 2022 to May 2024, Ahmed is said to have extorted a total of ₹1.2 crore and 35 tolas of gold jewelry from the woman under the threat of exposing their affair. Despite paying the hefty amount, the blackmail and demands for money did not cease. When she resisted, Ahmed reportedly assaulted her multiple times.

During this period, the doctor discovered that Ahmed was already married and had hidden this fact from her. He continued to deceive her with promises of marriage while sexually exploiting her. Ultimately, the accused extracted a total of ₹1.02 crore from the woman through blackmail, which caused her immense mental distress.

Shattered by the series of events, the doctor discussed her situation with some acquaintances and decided to file a formal complaint. Recently, she lodged a complaint at the MIDC police station.

Following an investigation, the police recorded her statement and registered a case against Awaiz Ahmed under sections 323, 376, 376(2)(N), 420, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Ahmed, a resident of Kurar Village, Triveni Nagar, Malad, is currently under investigation, though no arrests have been made at this stage.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing