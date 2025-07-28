Mumbai: Speeding Dumper Kills Biker on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road

A 59-year-old man lost his life after a speeding dumper rammed into his two-wheeler on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Lalu Kamble, a resident of the Mahakali Caves area in Andheri.

According to police, Kamble was riding his motorcycle slowly due to potholes on the road when the accident occurred around 2:15 PM. He was on his way to get his laptop repaired. As he was heading towards Vikhroli, a dumper approaching from behind at high speed hit his vehicle from the rear.

Kamble sustained serious head injuries in the accident. He was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The dumper driver, identified as 25-year-old Sajid Shaikh, attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by patrolling police officers.

A case has been registered against the driver at the Powai Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.