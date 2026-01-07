Mumbai: Teacher Dies by Suicide Allegedly Over Relationship Dispute; No Note Found

Mumbai: A tragic incident has been reported in Sion-Koliwada area, were a 23-year-old teacher allegedly died by suicide at her Kokari Agar residence. Initial investigation suggested that she was allegedly upset after an argument over marriage. She wanted to marry her friend, but her parents had arranged her marriage with another man. However their was no suicide note found.

According to FPJ report, it is suspected that girl took extreme step after they caught deceased meeting her friend she was in relationship. Police has yet to comment on this situation and are investigating the matter.

In separate incident 16-year-old girl from thane found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village, Murbad tehsil. The reason behind girl taking this extreme step is not known yet. According to PTI this incident occurred on Thursday , December 25, 2025 morning.

Following complaints of harsh discipline and expressed displeasure from Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike regarding inadequate amenities during a recent visit, the Murbad police have registered a case and launched an investigation.