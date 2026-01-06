Ratnagiri Shock: Young Married Woman Found Dead in Well in Dapoli

Incidents of suicide among young people have been rising at an alarming rate, causing serious concern. One such tragic case has been reported from Dapoli taluka in Ratnagiri district. A young married woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a well, sending shockwaves through the area. The deceased has been identified as Prisha Sudesh Wadkar, aged 28. She was a resident of Gimhavane Ugavatwadi village. Her sudden death has left the local community stunned, with many struggling to understand the reasons behind this unfortunate incident that has once again highlighted growing mental health challenges among the youth.

According to information provided by the Dapoli police, Prisha had been living at her maternal home in Dapoli with her mother for the past two years. Her maiden name was Poonam Parshuram More. She stayed with her mother, Pratibha Parshuram More, who had travelled to Mumbai for seven to eight days due to a family delivery. During this period, Prisha was alone at home. Police officials stated that she had been residing separately from her husband, reportedly due to marital discord, though no formal complaint had been filed earlier.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 5, when Prisha allegedly jumped into a well located beside a building in Gimhavane Ugavatwadi during the morning hours. The well owner noticed the incident while drawing water and immediately informed the Dapoli police. Police personnel and local villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved her from the well with their help. She was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Dapoli by ambulance, where doctors declared her dead. The case was reported by her relative Ramchandra Shripat Jade. The exact reason remains unclear, and further investigation is underway.