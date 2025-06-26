Mumbai: Tilak Vidyalaya in Vile Parle Receives Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Object Found

After recent bomb threat emails were sent to two international schools in Govandi and Kandivali, another school in Mumbai has come under the scanner. Tilak Vidyalaya, located in the Vile Parle area, received a threatening email warning of a bomb blast using RDX. Following the alert, all security agencies were promptly activated and a search operation was conducted. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection, officials confirmed.

According to sources, the threat email was received around 4:30 am on Wednesday on the school's official email ID. The message was first noticed by school staff, who immediately informed the security personnel. Chief Security Officer Sanjay Tonpi then contacted the Mumbai Police control room and reported the threat.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the school premises and carried out a thorough search. Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found. Police believe the email could be a hoax sent with mischievous intent.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the email originated from an ID named nakhiran.gopal. The cyber cell and other agencies have launched a detailed probe using technical surveillance to trace the sender.

This incident comes on the heels of similar threats sent to multiple schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas in recent months. The police have urged parents and students not to fall prey to panic or rumours, assuring that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure school safety.