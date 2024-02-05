Mumbai to Require More Than 45 Thousand Personnel for Lok Sabha Elections

Mumbai: Both the districts of Mumbai are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, a review meeting of the Central Election Commission team was held in Mumbai. All election-related agencies are on standby. For a big election like the Lok Sabha, the suburbs will require around 45,000 personnel. On occasion, it may increase, says the district election officer.

7,000 polling stations in the district:

The district has a population of 93,56,962 as of 2011. It is expected to reach 1.06 crore in 2024. Of these, 7,353 polling stations are in the district for 72,17,308 registered voters.

More polling places?

There are a large number of slums and chawls in the suburbs. More polling stations are in Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Kandivali, Malad, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Mulund. There are 7,353 polling stations in the district as there are 72 lakh registered voters in the suburbs. It will require about 45,000 employees.

Voter list update:

The final voter list was released recently and a large number of employees are working for that work as well. Training on voter list updating, new voter registration, other voter problems and direct election programs is currently underway.

A large number of government employees, police, contractors, private people are required for elections. Since the suburban district is large, it requires more than 45,000 manpower, according to the district election officer's office.