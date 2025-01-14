Mumbai Torres Jewellery Scam: Social Media Accounts Suspected to Be Managed from Abroad to Mislead Probe

In the Torres mismanagement case, it is suspected that the company’s social media accounts are being managed from abroad to confuse investors and investigative agencies. Assistance from social media companies will be sought to probe the matter further.

Torres has posted photos, videos, and CCTV footage of its employees on its Instagram account and website. The posts accuse CEO Mohammad Tausif Reyaz, alias John Carter, Director Survesh Surve, and Chief Accountant Abhishek Gupta of fraud, theft, and looting at the company's stores. The company has uploaded photos of Reyaz and Gupta, offering a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to their whereabouts.

The three accused have claimed that they were the ones who exposed the mismanagement. While Surve has been arrested by the Shivaji Park police, Reyaz remains absconding. Chartered accountant Gupta has voluntarily cooperated with the police and reportedly submitted an audit report to the company’s management on December 26. Gupta also claims to have emailed other officials, including Surve and Reyaz, to highlight the mismanagement as the company’s operations began to collapse.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover further details of the alleged mismanagement.

