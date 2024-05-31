Mumbai Trader Accused of Defrauding Gujarat Businessman of Rs 1.39 Crore in Imitation Jewellery Deal

A case of embezzlement involving the non-payment of rs 1.39 crore for imitation Jewellery borrowed from a Gujarat businessman has surfaced in the Pydhonie area. Based on the complaint of the businessman, the Pydhonie police have registered a fraud case against businessman Jyuzar Mustashir Anguthiwala.

According to the Pydhonie police, Ankur Surajbhai Antala is a businessman residing in Rajkot, Gujarat, with his family. He and his brother run a business manufacturing imitation Jewellery , owning a factory, and selling their products to several traders in Mumbai and Gujarat. Eight years ago, Ankur was introduced to Jyuzar Anguthiwala, the owner of Al Hind Import and Export Company in Pydhonie. Following this introduction, Jyuzar purchased some imitation Jewellery from Ankur. He typically made payments a month after receiving the goods, which led Ankur to trust him due to his good business conduct.

Between March 24 and August 2, 2022, Ankur's company delivered goods worth ₹5.69 crore to Jyuzar and other companies. While Jyuzar paid for part of the consignment, he failed to pay the remaining ₹1.39 crore despite repeated requests.

Ankur discovered that Jyuzar had sold the goods to other companies and received payment for them but was avoiding paying Ankur for various reasons. Jyuzar embezzled ₹1.39 crore, defrauding Ankur. Upon realizing this, Ankur Surajbhai Antala filed a complaint against Jyuzar Anguthiwala with the Pydhonie police. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Jyuzar and initiated an investigation.