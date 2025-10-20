Mumbai: Traffic Police Constable Manhandled, Verbally Abused While on Duty in Borivali

In a shocking incident, a Mumbai Police constable was verbally abused and manhandled by an unidentified man while performing his official duty of regulating traffic.

According to information received, the complainant, Sharif Abdul Gani Shaikh (48), is a constable attached to the Borivali Traffic Division of the Mumbai Police. On 18 October, around noon, Constable Shaikh was carrying out towing operations near the BMC R Central Department office on Chandavarkar Road, Borivali, when the incident occurred.

During the operation, a man arriving in an auto-rickshaw began shouting at the constable, using abusive and obscene language, saying that parking operations were causing a traffic jam. The man then parked his rickshaw a short distance ahead, got down, and started arguing with the constable.

When Shaikh tried to calm him down, the man allegedly grabbed his collar and pushed him. He also took out his mobile phone, recorded a video of the incident, and threatened to circulate it on social media and among media outlets.

With the help of nearby citizens, Constable Shaikh managed to detain the accused and brought him to the police station. During interrogation, the man identified himself as Suresh Raja Chettiar (39).

The accused has been booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties and for assaulting a police officer. Police officials stated that appropriate legal action has been initiated against him.