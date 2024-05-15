Mumbai Traffic Police Implement Extensive Measures for PM Modi's Ghatkopar Roadshow

Traffic police in Mumbai have reportedly made comprehensive arrangements for an upcoming 2.5 km campaign roadshow featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghatkopar, situated in eastern Mumbai. An official statement highlighted the preparations ahead of the event, scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the official, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign roadshow in Ghatkopar, specific road closures are scheduled to be in effect. The closure will extend from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction on LBS road, and from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction on the Mahul-Ghatkopar road. These closures are slated to be enforced from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road (JVLR), the official added.