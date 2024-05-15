Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Hold Roadshow in Mumbai Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to boost his party's prospects by leading three major rallies in Nasik, Bhiwandi, and Mumbai, Maharashtra, aiming to persuade voters with his vision.

On Wednesday, May 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the Mumbai North East constituency, specifically in Ghatkopar. Starting at 8 p.m., the 2.5 km roadshow will begin at Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg and proceed to Gandhi Market.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Mihir Kotecha for the Mumbai North East seat, which will go to the polls on May 20 along with other Mumbai constituencies in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally first in Dindori, followed by another in Kalyan, before coming to Ghatkopar for the roadshow.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with city BJP chief Ashish Shelar, will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another rally in Mumbai on Friday, likely to be the last mega rally in Maharashtra before the campaign ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday. For the first time, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will be sharing the stage with the Prime Minister.