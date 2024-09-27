Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2024 04:14 PM
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighboring districts, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, for Thursday morning. The Andheri subway is currently closed to traffic due to 1.5 feet of water accumulation.
''Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to 1.5 feet of water'', said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post X.
अंधेरी सबवे येथे १.५ फूट पाणी साचल्यामुळे सदर मार्ग वाहतुकीसाठी बंद आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 27, 2024
The civic body announced that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, in its weather update issued at 8 am.
🚨 HIGH ALERT issued for MUMBAI CITY & SUBURBS | 3-5 PM— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 27, 2024
Major waterlogging likely 🔴⚠️
The big rain band formed is just over the coast and is moving slowly, expected to give heavy downpours for the next few hours, which may cause major problems ahead for the city
Stay safe,… https://t.co/AzwULOOeIQpic.twitter.com/wrQF4TY75f
The intense rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday led the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Additionally, the Mumbai civic body and police have urged residents in the city and nearby areas to remain indoors as much as possible.