Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2024 04:14 PM2024-09-27T16:14:16+5:302024-09-27T16:14:41+5:30

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its neighboring districts, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, for Thursday morning. The Andheri subway is currently closed to traffic due to 1.5 feet of water accumulation.

''Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to 1.5 feet of water'', said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post X.

The civic body announced that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, in its weather update issued at 8 am.

The intense rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday led the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Additionally, the Mumbai civic body and police have urged residents in the city and nearby areas to remain indoors as much as possible.

