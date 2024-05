Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park today

Mumbai Police has released a traffic advisory for Dadar's Shivaji Park ahead of the ‘Jahir Sabha’ event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on May 17, aiming to prevent vehicular congestion.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries. As part of the preparations, Mumbai Police has designated several areas as ‘no parking zones’ for the Jahir Sabha event.

No parking facility in these areas

- SVS Road from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction

- Entire Keluskar Road South and North in Shivaji Park

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg

- Entire MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (road no. 5)

- Lt. Dilip Gupta Marg - from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi Road

- N.C Kelkar Road from Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

- T.H Kataria Road - from Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim

- Thadani Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- L.J Road - from Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Shobha Hotel in Mahim.

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road from Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- Dr. Annie Besant Road from Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road - from Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction

Parking places for people attending Jahir Sabha

- Buses parking on the entire Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction

- Entire RAK Road number 4 from Arora Junction, Lijjat Papad Junction up to AIDS Hospital

- Entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim Railway station up to Tilak Bridge

- Entire Nathalal Parikh Road, St. Joseph School up to Khalsa College in Matunga

- Lady Jahagir Road, Ruia College Junction up to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga

- Car parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) at Elphinstone Road.

Car parking at Raheja PPL Parking in Worli

- Car parking at Kohinoor PPL Parking in Shivaji Park

- Car parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road

- Bus Parking at Sasmira Road in the Worli Bus Depot Area

- Bus Parking at Durdarshan Lane at Worli

- Bus Parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction

- Car parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli.