Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Independence Day 2024 Celebrations - Check Restrictions and Alternative Routes

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic changes to ensure smooth movement during the Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Mantralaya on August 15, 2024. The advisory, effective from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., excludes emergency services vehicles, the Fire Brigade, ambulances, and police.

In view of the flag hoisting ceremony at Mantralaya on 15th August 2024 Independence Day, the following traffic restrictions will be in place. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/pw6o7MGvYR — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 14, 2024

Road Closures (06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.):

Madam Cama Road [Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India Junction) to Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)] (Both directions) Free Press Road [Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)] General Jagganath Bhosale Marg [Sant Sevalal Chowk to Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)]

Alternate Routes for Vehicles:

Vehicles coming from N.S. Road to Colaba/Cuff Parade should use N.S. Road - South Bound - Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) - left turn - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) - right turn - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - towards Colaba, Cuffe Parade. Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to C.S.T.M. and Churchgate should use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction) - right turn - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - right turn - Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg - towards CSTM and Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate). Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to N.S. Road should use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction) - Sant Sevalal Chowk - left turn - V.V. Rao Road - right turn - Free Press Journal Marg - right turn - Valmiki Chowk - left turn - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - left turn - Jamnalal Bajaj Marg - right turn - K. Vinay Shah Marg - right turn - N.S. Road.

​​​​​​​Routes for Invitees:

Invitees coming from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road should use Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India Junction) - left turn - Madam Cama Road - Jeevan Bima Junction - left turn - Jeevan Bima Marg - Mantralaya Garden Gate - Mantralaya. Invitees coming from Maharshi Karve Road should use H.T. Parekh Marg - Mantralaya through the west entrance (Garden Gate Road) - Mantralaya. Invitees coming from Colaba/Fort area should use Rajguru Chowk - Mantralaya Main Gate - Mantralaya. Invitees coming from Cuff Parade/General Jagganath Bhosale Road should use Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) - Mantralaya Main Gate - Mantralaya.

Parking Restrictions (6:00 p.m. on August 14, 2024, to 12:00 p.m. on August 15, 2024):