By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 06:24 PM2024-08-14T18:24:38+5:302024-08-14T18:26:19+5:30

Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Independence Day 2024 Celebrations - Check Restrictions and Alternative Routes

Independence Day 2024:  Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic changes to ensure smooth movement during the Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Mantralaya on August 15, 2024. The advisory, effective from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., excludes emergency services vehicles, the Fire Brigade, ambulances, and police.

  • Road Closures (06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.):
  1. Madam Cama Road [Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India Junction) to Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)] (Both directions)
  2. Free Press Road [Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)]
  3. General Jagganath Bhosale Marg [Sant Sevalal Chowk to Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)]

 

  • Alternate Routes for Vehicles:
  1. Vehicles coming from N.S. Road to Colaba/Cuff Parade should use N.S. Road - South Bound - Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) - left turn - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) - right turn - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - towards Colaba, Cuffe Parade.
  2. Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to C.S.T.M. and Churchgate should use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction) - right turn - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - right turn - Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg - towards CSTM and Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate).
  3. Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to N.S. Road should use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction) - Sant Sevalal Chowk - left turn - V.V. Rao Road - right turn - Free Press Journal Marg - right turn - Valmiki Chowk - left turn - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - left turn - Jamnalal Bajaj Marg - right turn - K. Vinay Shah Marg - right turn - N.S. Road.

 

  • ​​​​​​​Routes for Invitees:
  1. Invitees coming from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road should use Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India Junction) - left turn - Madam Cama Road - Jeevan Bima Junction - left turn - Jeevan Bima Marg - Mantralaya Garden Gate - Mantralaya.
  2. Invitees coming from Maharshi Karve Road should use H.T. Parekh Marg - Mantralaya through the west entrance (Garden Gate Road) - Mantralaya.
  3. Invitees coming from Colaba/Fort area should use Rajguru Chowk - Mantralaya Main Gate - Mantralaya.
  4. Invitees coming from Cuff Parade/General Jagganath Bhosale Road should use Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) - Mantralaya Main Gate - Mantralaya.

 

  • Parking Restrictions (6:00 p.m. on August 14, 2024, to 12:00 p.m. on August 15, 2024):

  1. Jeevan Bima Marg
  2. H.T. Parekh Marg
  3. Maharshi Karve Marg
  4. Free Press Journal Marg (Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk)
  5. General Jagganath Bhosale Marg
