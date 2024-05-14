Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory For PM Modi's Roadshow at Ghatkopar on May 15; Check Routes

The Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory for May 15 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a Lok Sabha election rally at Ghatkopar's Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg (LBS) on Wednesday. Police have issued a notification announcing road closure at several spots on the LBS road.

According to the traffic guidelines, LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to RB Kadam Junction shall be closed for all vehicles on both bounds from 2 pm to 10 pm.

If required, the following routes may be shut by the traffic police:

1. Traffic on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction.

2. Traffic towards Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailash Complex Road.

3. Traffic from Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) towards Sarvodaya Junction.

Alternative Routes for Motorists:

Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Sion-Bandra Link Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.