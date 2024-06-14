Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Atal Setu Bridge and Vakola Bridge Due to Accident
June 14, 2024
Traffic is moving slowly on the northbound lanes of Vakola Bridge and Atal Setu Bridge following separate accidents. At Vakola Bridge, four vehicles were involved in a collision, causing delays, while Atal Setu Bridge saw a two-vehicle accident contributing to the traffic congestion.
Traffic Movement Slow on Atal Setu bridge North Bound due to Accident between two Vehicles.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 14, 2024
दोन वाहनांमध्ये झालेल्या अपघातामुळे उत्तरेकडील अटल सेतू पुलावरील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdate
"Traffic Movement Slow At Vakola Bridge North Bound due to Accident between four Vehicle", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.
Traffic Movement Slow At Vakola Bridge North Bound due to Accident between four Vehicle.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 14, 2024
चार वाहनांमध्ये झालेल्या अपघातामुळे वाकोला पुलाच्या उत्तरेकडे जाणाऱ्या वाहनांची वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdate
For those planning to travel on the Atal Setu Bridge during weekends, it is advisable to plan your journey accordingly due to expected traffic delays. Meanwhile, commuters heading home from office via Vakola Bridge may experience inconvenience due to the ongoing traffic situation.