Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Dahisar South Bound and Ciba Road

Traffic flow is currently sluggish along Ciba Road in Dindoshi, with southbound lanes experiencing delays. Similarly, motorists heading southbound near Payal Hotel in Dahisar are also facing slow-moving traffic. These areas are presently congested, leading to delays for commuters navigating through these routes.

सिबा रोड (दिंडोशी) दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 2, 2024

"Traffic Movement Slow At Payal Hotel (Dahisar) South Bound. Traffic Movement is Slow At Ciba Road (Dindoshi) South Bound", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X.

पायल हॉटेल (दहिसर) दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 2, 2024

Travelers intending to travel southbound are advised to plan their journeys considering potential traffic delays along Ciba Road in Dindoshi and near Payal Hotel in Dahisar. Commuters should adjust their schedules accordingly to reach their destinations on time.

