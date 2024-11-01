Mumbai Tragedy: 61-Year-Old Dies After Falling from 11th Floor While Installing LED Lights in Ghatkopar

A tragic incident occurred on October 23 in Ghatkopar West, where a 61-year-old man, Manhar Ishwarlal Parmar, died after falling from the eleventh floor while installing LED lights. Parmar, a carpenter residing in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, was assisting an electrical contractor who was responsible for the lighting project in the Crystal Building.

Authorities discovered that Parmar was not equipped with any safety gear during the job. In response, police have filed charges against the contractor, Anand Sapant, for negligence leading to death. The incident was reported to Officer Amit Pawar at the Ghatkopar police station after Parmar was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses indicated that Parmar lost his balance while working on a strip of LED lights. Despite being rushed to the hospital by a bystander named Rahul Kalyanji, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The lack of safety equipment, such as a safety belt or helmet, prompted authorities to initiate legal action under Section 106 for causing death by negligence against Sapant.