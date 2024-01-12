Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, marking a landmark moment in India's infrastructure development. The 22.5-km bridge, also known as Atal Setu, is not only the longest bridge in India but also the country's longest sea bridge, stretching across the Mumbai harbor and connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.



The construction of Atal Setu was a mammoth undertaking, spanning over seven years and costing an estimated ₹17,843 crore. The bridge is a marvel of engineering, featuring a 4.8-km stay-cable section, a 16.5-km viaduct, and two cable-stayed pylons that soar 178 meters above the water.

Shiv Sena Thackeray group boycotts event

Meanwhile, a political controversy has erupted ahead of the inauguration of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi-Navi Mumbai Atal Bridge in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has boycotted the event after being invited at the last minute. Local MLAs and MPs were also invited late at night and this morning, according to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. As a result, the decision has been taken not to attend the event.



