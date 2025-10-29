Mumbai: Two Injured as Building Collapses During Demolition in Mahim (Watch Video)

Two individuals sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon when a four-storey building collapsed during a demolition drive at Unnati Society, situated on Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim Railway Station (East), reported the Free Press Journal. The incident occurred while workers were dismantling the old ground-plus-three (G+3) structure. The officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the collapse took place suddenly around 1:48 pm, bringing down the entire structure within moments, reported the Free Press Journal. The sudden cave-in caused chaos in the area as bystanders alerted emergency services for immediate assistance.

Following the collapse, multiple agencies — including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BMC ward staff, and 108 ambulance services — quickly reached the site to carry out rescue operations. Both injured persons were pulled out from the debris and shifted to Raheja Hospital for medical care, reported the Free Press Journal. Officials stated that their exact condition is yet to be determined. By 2:45 pm, the rescue teams had cleared the site and brought the situation under control. Authorities are awaiting further information from the hospital and the civic administration regarding the victims’ recovery and the cause of the collapse.