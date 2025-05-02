Mumbai: Two Pune Businessmen Duped of Rs 25 Lakh in Chembur by Fraudsters Posing as Police

In a case of fraud in Mumbai’s Chembur area, two businessmen from Pune were duped of Rs 25 lakh by a group of five to six individuals who posed as police officers and lured the victims with a promise of doubling their money. The incident took place on Wednesday, and the Nehru Nagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused. According to sources, two suspects have been detained in connection with the case.

Santosh Khambe and Amit Karande, who are involved in the land business in Pune, were approached around 15 days ago by a man who promised to double their money. The accused allegedly assured them that they would receive Rs 50 lakh in exchange for Rs 25 lakh. Believing the offer, the duo travelled to Chembur on Wednesday with the cash.

They were called to a service road in Thakkar Bappa Colony, Chembur, where they were asked to show the money. As soon as Khambe opened the bag containing the cash, a car arrived at the scene. Four to five men got out of the vehicle, claimed they were police officers, and seized the bag full of money.

Without conducting any inquiry, the men placed the bag in their vehicle and fled the spot towards Thane. Sensing foul play, Khambe and Karande tried to chase the car but lost track of it. Realising they had been cheated, they immediately approached the Nehru Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on their statement, the police registered a case of cheating and impersonation. Two persons who allegedly acted as mediators have been taken into custody, while efforts are on to trace the main accused.