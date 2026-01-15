Mumbai: Two-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Abduction Attempt at Vile Parle Bus Stop

A shocking incident came to light in Mumbai’s Vile Parle East area, where an unidentified man allegedly attempted to abduct a two-year-old girl in broad daylight from a bus stop. The child was rescued safely due to the presence of mind of her mother, the timely arrival of family members, and the alertness of local citizens. The accused was overpowered by the public and later handed over to the police.

According to Vile Parle police, the 25-year-old complainant works as a steward at a hotel. On the day of the incident, she was waiting at the Parla Subway bus stop with her two-year-old daughter to travel to Mahim. At that time, a 45-year-old unidentified man approached her and forcibly tried to engage her in conversation, insisting that she accompany him to Jogeshwari for breakfast. Despite her clear refusal, the man moved away briefly but returned and continued to harass her.

The situation escalated when bus number 40 arrived and the woman was boarding the bus with her child. The accused suddenly grabbed the toddler’s hand and pulled her forcefully while shouting loudly. Panic-stricken, the mother immediately got down from the bus, pushed the man away and managed to take her daughter back into her custody.

Soon after the incident, the complainant called her husband to the spot. Upon his arrival, the accused allegedly tried to mislead those present by falsely claiming that the woman was his mother and the child was his daughter. Hearing the commotion, local residents gathered at the spot. Enraged over the attempted abduction, the crowd caught hold of the accused when he tried to flee and informed the police.

Vile Parle police reached the scene promptly, took the accused into custody and brought him to the police station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 137(2) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are currently verifying the identity of the accused and probing his criminal antecedents.