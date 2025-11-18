Mumbai: Uncle Allegedly Pushes 16-Year-Old Niece Off Moving Train; Girl Dies on the Spot in Bhayandar

A shocking incident has emerged from the Vasai area of Mumbai, where a man allegedly pushed his 16-year-old niece out of a moving local train, resulting in her death on the spot. The incident has created panic and outrage in the local community.

According to the complaint filed at the Vasai Road Railway Police Station, the girl’s mother, Sangeeta Somanath Sonar, has accused her brother, Arjun Kailas Soni, of murdering her daughter Komal. Sangeeta lives in Mankhurd with her two children—Komal and 15-year-old son Kartik—and works as a patient caretaker.

Sangeeta stated that on 15 November 2025, Komal suddenly left home without informing anyone. The family searched extensively in the neighbourhood and among relatives, but she could not be found. The next morning, on 16 November, around 8 am, the family learned that Komal was at the Nalasopara residence of Sangeeta’s brother Arjun. However, when Sangeeta’s sister-in-law Anjali (Komal’s elder aunt) went to bring her home, the girl was missing from the house. After searching the area and failing to trace her, the family lodged a complaint with the police.

Later, Arjun called Sangeeta from Komal’s mobile phone and told her that the girl was with him. Sangeeta insisted that he bring Komal home immediately, but he failed to do so, raising her suspicions further.

On 17 November 2025, Sangeeta received information that Komal had died in a railway accident in Bhayandar. When she reached the police station, she learned that her brother Arjun was already in police custody. According to the police investigation, Komal and Arjun had boarded the Churchgate–Virar local from Bhayandar at 14:05. While travelling standing at the door of the first-class compartment, Arjun allegedly pushed Komal from behind. She fell onto the tracks near Naigaon and suffered severe head injuries, leading to her death.

A commuter from Virar, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm and, along with other passengers, caught the accused uncle and handed him over to the police. His statement has been recorded by Vasai Road Railway Police.

Komal’s body was sent for post-mortem to Temba Hospital, Bhayandar, where Sangeeta’s elder brother, Krishna Kailas Soni, identified the body. The case is currently under detailed police investigation.