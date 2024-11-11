Mumbai: Unidentified Dismembered Body Found Near Gorai Beach, Police Investigate

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Gorai area, a dismembered body was discovered inside a sack, prompting a significant investigation. Initial reports reveal that the remains were found in a wooded area near Baber Pada, which is part of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The body had been gruesomely cut into seven pieces, including the head, hands, legs, and torso.

The sack was located near Pixie Resort road, close to Shefali Gaon, and it appeared that the body had been deliberately concealed in thick bushes to evade detection. The offensive smell of decomposition led local residents to investigate the area, where they uncovered the sack. When opened, police found plastic containers filled with the severed body parts.

This incident has left the Gorai community in shock, and a case has been filed at the Gorai police station against an unidentified suspect. Authorities are working to identify the victim, which could provide essential clues in the ongoing investigation to determine the murderer and their motive.

In a separate but equally disturbing case, a half-eaten body was discovered within the jurisdiction of Pune’s Yerwada police station. The remains, partially consumed by stray dogs, were found in bushes near Nyati Building. The body had been there for several days, with only the lower torso intact. The dogs had eaten the skull and upper body. Police have taken the remains for a postmortem and are exploring the possibility that the victim was a homeless person who often stayed in the area. Investigations into this case are also underway.