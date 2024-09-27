Mumbai University Senate Election 2024: Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats Under Aditya Thackeray's Leadership
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2024 08:55 PM2024-09-27T20:55:12+5:302024-09-27T20:55:42+5:30
The results of Mumbai University Senate elections are out. Yuva Sena, the student wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), has ...
The results of Mumbai University Senate elections are out. Yuva Sena, the student wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), has won all 10 seats. This victory is being seen as the 'dominance' of Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray. Out of the total 10 seats in the Senate, 5 seats are reserved, while 5 are open.
Under the leadership of Aditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena has once again performed brilliantly. Like the last election, this time too Yuva Sena has maintained its dominance over the Senate.
Winning candidates
Mayur Panchal - Yuvasena - 5350 votes, OBC category
Sheetal Devrukhkar Seth - 5498 votes - SC category
Dr. Dhanraj Kochhade - 5247 votes - ST category
Sneha Gawli - Female
Shashikant Zore - NT category
Votes for candidates on 5 reserved seats
Female category
Yuvasena Sneha Gawli - Female - 5914 votes
ABVP- Renuka Thakur- 893
SC category
Yuvasena - Sheetal Sheth Devrukhkar - 5489
ABVP - Rajendra Saigaonkar - 1014
OBC category
Yuvasena Mayur Panchal - 5350
ABVP Rakesh Bhujbal - 888
ST category
Yuvasena Dhanraj Kochhade - 5247
ABVP - Nisha Savra - 924
NT category
Yuvasena Shashikant Jhor - 5170
ABVP-Ajinkya Jadhav-1066
Total 28 candidates in Senate elections
After scrutiny of ballot papers and their validity and invalidation, counting of votes started according to preference number. This time 6684 out of 7200 ballot papers were valid. Generally, a quota of 1114 votes was fixed for the open category. Aditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena fielded its candidates on ten seats in the Senate elections. BJP-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also nominated 10 candidates. A total of 28 candidates including eight other candidates were in the fray in this election.
High Court refuses to stay the election
The Bombay High Court refused to stay the counting of votes in the Senate elections. The High Court issued notice to the university administration and the concerned candidate in the fake polling agent case. The High Court has said that the entire election process cannot be suspended due to confusion at one place. The hearing on the petition filed by ABVP in the Bombay High Court has been postponed for the time being.Open in app