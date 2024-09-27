Mumbai University Senate Election 2024: Yuva Sena Wins All 10 Seats Under Aditya Thackeray's Leadership

The results of Mumbai University Senate elections are out. Yuva Sena, the student wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), has won all 10 seats. This victory is being seen as the 'dominance' of Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray. Out of the total 10 seats in the Senate, 5 seats are reserved, while 5 are open.

Under the leadership of Aditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena has once again performed brilliantly. Like the last election, this time too Yuva Sena has maintained its dominance over the Senate.

Winning candidates

Mayur Panchal - Yuvasena - 5350 votes, OBC category

Sheetal Devrukhkar Seth - 5498 votes - SC category

Dr. Dhanraj Kochhade - 5247 votes - ST category

Sneha Gawli - Female

Shashikant Zore - NT category

Votes for candidates on 5 reserved seats

Female category

Yuvasena Sneha Gawli - Female - 5914 votes

ABVP- Renuka Thakur- 893

SC category

Yuvasena - Sheetal Sheth Devrukhkar - 5489

ABVP - Rajendra Saigaonkar - 1014

OBC category

Yuvasena Mayur Panchal - 5350

ABVP Rakesh Bhujbal - 888

ST category

Yuvasena Dhanraj Kochhade - 5247

ABVP - Nisha Savra - 924

NT category

Yuvasena Shashikant Jhor - 5170

ABVP-Ajinkya Jadhav-1066

Total 28 candidates in Senate elections

After scrutiny of ballot papers and their validity and invalidation, counting of votes started according to preference number. This time 6684 out of 7200 ballot papers were valid. Generally, a quota of 1114 votes was fixed for the open category. Aditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena fielded its candidates on ten seats in the Senate elections. BJP-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also nominated 10 candidates. A total of 28 candidates including eight other candidates were in the fray in this election.

High Court refuses to stay the election

The Bombay High Court refused to stay the counting of votes in the Senate elections. The High Court issued notice to the university administration and the concerned candidate in the fake polling agent case. The High Court has said that the entire election process cannot be suspended due to confusion at one place. The hearing on the petition filed by ABVP in the Bombay High Court has been postponed for the time being.