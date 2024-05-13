Mumbai: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Children for Cricket at Juhu Beach (Watch)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a friendly game of cricket with children during his morning stroll at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Additionally, he took the opportunity to interact with individuals participating in yoga sessions on the beach. Chief Minister Dhami's visit to Mumbai is part of his campaign efforts for BJP candidates in the region.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami delivered a speech at a gathering convened in support of BJP candidate Shri Ujjwal Nikam on Parleshwar Road, located in Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed that Prime Minister Modi ji has graciously extended his support to the people of Uttarakhand. He said that his visit was akin to meeting with family, underlining the strong connection between the people of Uttarakhand and those residing in Mumbai. Dhami underscored that the upcoming elections symbolize a crucial moment for the nation's promising future and the collective aspiration to propel India towards becoming the third-largest economy globally. Referring to Uttarakhand as "Devbhoomi" and "Veerbhoomi," he highlighted its sacred and heroic essence. With the unwavering support of the public, Chief Minister Dhami observed a nationwide surge in the influence of Prime Minister Modi ji.

