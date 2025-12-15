Mumbai: Wanted Murder Accused Arrested After 17 Years

The Crime Branch has arrested a wanted accused involved in a murder case after a gap of 17 years. The accused has been identified as Durgesh alias Chhotu Avdesh Gauda, who was apprehended from Antop Hill when he had come to meet a friend. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Mulund Police for further legal action, Assistant Police Inspector Ajay Birajdar said.

The case pertains to the murder of Rajesh Soni Lakhwani, who was brutally killed on October 1, 2008. Lakhwani was attacked by a four-member gang following a dispute over a drug deal. According to the police, the accused had planned to eliminate him due to the dispute. As per their plan, the assailants intercepted Lakhwani in the Dangarpada pipeline area of Mulund Colony, where they first assaulted him with kicks and punches and later stabbed him to death with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident, the Mulund Police registered a murder case and launched a search for the absconding accused. During the investigation, Arun Annappa Kunchikor alias Kanna alias Raja, Ganesh Devendra, and Sunny alias Anjikya Janakidar Kabade were arrested.

Durgesh and another accused were declared wanted in the case. Subsequently, the police filed a chargesheet before the Mulund Magistrate Court, which issued warrants for the arrest of the absconding accused. Acting on a tip-off that Durgesh would be visiting the Rawali Camp area in Antop Hill, Crime Branch officers laid a trap in plain clothes and successfully apprehended him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that after the murder of Rajesh Lakhwani, Durgesh had been frequently changing his identity and locations to evade arrest. He was working as a plumber during this period and was also involved in an illicit relationship with a married woman. Police further stated that he was addicted to drugs and had allegedly committed a house-breaking offence in 2014, following which the Antop Hill Police had registered a burglary case and declared him a wanted accused in that matter as well.

Durgesh had been on the run for the past 17 years, continuously evading the police. The police finally succeeded in arresting him from Antop Hill. He has now been handed over to the Mulund Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.