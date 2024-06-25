Mumbai Water Crisis: Despite Heavy Rainfall, Water Levels Remain Unchanged

Recent rainfall hasn't solved the Mumbai water scarcity issue initially, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implemented a 5% water cut until June 5, later raised to 10% due to ongoing dry weather. While no further cuts are announced, more measures might be needed if dry conditions persist. As of June 25, 2024, Mumbai has 76,602 million liters (ML) of water, about 5.29% of its total capacity. This is down from last week's 77,364 ML, which was 5.35%. Even with rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas, the water increase isn't enough to solve the city's water scarcity issues compared to last year when stocks were at 6.29%.

Currently, BMC estimates the water stock can meet city needs for the next 18-20 days. To supplement supply, 575,700 million liters from Bhatsa's content are allocated to Mumbai. The city is getting reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna. Despite challenges, BMC is looking into long-term solutions like a desalination project at Manori, set to provide 200 MLD within three years, expandable to 400 MLD. Plans for the Gargai dam in Tansa sanctuary could add up to 440 MLD to Mumbai's supply.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts increased rainfall this week which could help Mumbai's water situation, offering some relief in the future. Comparing 2024 to 2023, Mumbai's current water levels are the lowest in five years, stressing the need for effective water management and conservation practices in the region.

Water stocks:

2024: 76602 ML or 5.29 % of total capacity

2023: 93972 ML or 6.49 % of total capacity

Rainfall in catchment area of Lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 144 mm

Modak Sagar: 175 mm

Tansa: 208 mm

Middle Vaitarna:195 mm

Bhatsa: 222 mm

Vehar: 292 mm

Tulsi: 324 mm

