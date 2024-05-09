Mumbai Water Cut: Colaba, Koliwada and Naval Base To Face Water Suspension on May 11

Residents of Colaba, Koliwada, and the Naval area in A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will face an eight-hour water supply suspension on Saturday evening. This interruption is necessary to address a leakage in a 1200 mm diameter water pipeline, which occurred during Metro 3 construction near the Mantralaya building. Repair efforts are scheduled to take place from 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The BMC has confirmed that both the water supply interruption and repair work will coincide, leading to the temporary shutdown of supply to affected areas. Furthermore, regular water supply to the Navy establishment will be subject to delays. Typically, water is supplied to the Navy from 10:30 pm to 2:50 am. However, on Saturday, supply will resume only after the repair work is finished and the water channels are refilled.

The BMC uses a 1500 mm diameter and 1200 mm water pipeline running through the Cross Maidan Tunnel to supply water to A ward. However, complaints of low water pressure have persisted for some time. A thorough inspection uncovered a leakage in the 1200 mm diameter pipeline near the Jeevan Bima Line near Mantralaya building. "The leakage developed during Metro 3 work," stated a press note from the BMC.

Following this discovery, BMC's emergency repair department promptly assessed the situation. Given the urgency of the matter, repairs must be conducted swiftly to prevent water wastage and the potential risk of road flooding. The repair works are estimated to require at least 7 to 8 hours. Taking into account the critical nature of the Mantralaya and Marine Drive areas, BMC Corporation promptly contacted with the Marine Drive Traffic Police to secure permission for the repair work.

The Marine Drive Traffic Police have approved the repair work, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm, during a period of reduced traffic flow on this stretch. In the interim, the BMC urges residents of Colaba, Koliwada, and the Naval area to store an adequate supply of water and utilize it judiciously during the repair period.

