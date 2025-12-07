Mumbai Water Cut: Eight-Hour Shutdown Across M East & M West Wards on Sunday for Emergency Pipeline Repair on December 7

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an emergency repair on a major 1,200 mm water pipeline connected to the Turbhe Low-Level Reservoir. The repair work is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, from 11 am to 7 pm, and will result in an eight-hour disruption across several locations in the M East and M West wards. According to a statement from the civic body’s Public Relations Department, leakage was recently detected in the primary pipeline responsible for supplying water to large sections of eastern Mumbai, making the repair urgent and unavoidable to prevent further complications.

Water supply will remain completely suspended in several parts of M East Ward, specifically Ward Nos. 146, 147 and 148. Areas that will experience full disruption include the refinery outlet region and nearby residential and industrial zones. Localities such as HPCL, Varun Beverages Ltd., BARC, HPCL Colony, BPCL Supply, Gavanpada, RCF Colony, Rockline Buildings, New Bharat Nagar, Hashu Advani Nagar, J-plot Buildings, Om-Ganesh Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Old Bharat Nagar and surrounding neighbourhoods have been notified to prepare for the temporary closure.

In the M West Ward, covering Ward Nos. 154 and 155, many neighbourhoods will also face a complete shutdown during the repair period. Affected locations include Mysore Colony, Mahul, Maravali Church, Amba Pada, Vashi Village, Sai Leela, Jijamata Nagar, SRA Buildings (Mahul), Farooq Galli, Navjeevan Society, Sharad Nagar, Kokne Nagar, Tolaram Camp, Chembur Tower, Golf Club, Khadi Machine, Lal Dongar, CG Road, RC Marg, Ramtekdi, Chembur Gaothan, Subhash Nagar, Siddharth Colony and adjoining areas. The administration has advised residents to store water beforehand, assuring that supply will resume normally once the maintenance work is completed on Sunday evening.