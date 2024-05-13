Mumbai Water Cut: No Supply in Kurla, Ghatkopar and Nearby Areas Due to Power Outage at Powai Substation

Water supply to several areas in Mumbai's L Ward (Kurla) and S Ward (Bhandup) was disrupted Monday afternoon due to a power outage at the Powai 22KV substation caused by a storm and unseasonal rain.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the power failure at the Powai Pumping Station has impacted water distribution.

"Efforts are underway to restore power supply. Until then, there will be no water supply from the pumping station," the BMC said in a statement.

Stormy winds and rain on Monday evening damaged equipment and brought down power lines at the Powai substation, according to the BMC. Repair work may be delayed due to the darkness caused by the outage.

As a result, there will be no water supply in Morarji Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar, Paspoli Gavthan, Lok Vihar Society, and the Renaissance Hotel area in S Ward. Water supply in the Mahatma Phule Nagar area will be maintained at low pressure.

In L Ward, water supply will be affected in Kazupada, Ganesh Maidan, Indiranagar, Sangam Society, Shastrinagar, Gas Compound, Chitrasen Village, Masrani Lane, Ghazi Darga Road, A.H. Wadia Marg, Wadia Estate, M.N. Road Bull Bazar, Sandesh Nagar, Kranti Nagar, LBS Kamani, Kalpana Talkies, Kismet Nagar, Gafur Khan Estate, Sambhaji Chowk, New Mill Road, Ramdas Chowk, Eaglewadi, Annasagar Marg, Brahmin Wadi, Patel Wadi, S.G. Barve Marg, Buddha Colony, New Mill Road Marg Vinoba Bhave Marg, Navpada, Premier Residence, Sundarbagh, Shiv Hill Sanjay Nagar, Kapadia Nagar, Rupa Nagar, New Mill Road, Takia Ward, Match Factory Lane, Shivaji Kutir Lane, Taximan Colony, Indira Nagar, Maharashtra Colony, and L.B.S. Road. Water supply will also be shut off in Chafe Galli, Chunabhatti, Sevak Nagar, Vijay Nagar, and the Jari Mari Mata Mandir area.

The BMC is urging citizens to conserve water and use it judiciously.