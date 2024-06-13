Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces for High Tides Amidst Cloudy Sky and Rain Forecast

As Mumbai anticipates a day under a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of thundershowers and moderate rainfall, attention is drawn to the significant tidal activity expected to impact the city's coastal areas.

Today, on June 13, 2024, residents are advised to remain vigilant as a high tide of 3.77 meters is forecasted to occur at 17:06 hours, potentially leading to coastal flooding in low-lying areas. Concurrently, a low tide of 1.89 meters is expected at 09:51 hours, offering temporary relief from the surging waters.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, June 14, 2024, Mumbai is scheduled to experience another high tide, albeit of lesser intensity, measuring at 2.99 meters at 05:15 hours. Following this, a low tide of 1.97 meters is predicted at 23:36 hours, signaling a gradual subsiding of the water levels.

Additionally, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the week, indicating thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds in isolated areas and moderate rain activity from Wednesday through the weekend.