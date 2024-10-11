Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Morning with Light Rain Predicted on October 11

The Mumbaikars experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday evening in several areas of the city during the Navratri season. According to local weather reports, a cloudy morning is expected, but no heavy rain is anticipated for Friday 11 October, allowing residents to go to work as usual.

Thursday's unexpected rainfall disrupted daily life, with water starting to accumulate in low-lying areas. In light of the rain, Mumbai police have urged citizens to exercise caution. In a post, they stated, "In view of thunderstorm & heavy rain across Mumbai city & suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid moving out of their houses unless necessary. Dial 100 or 112 in case of emergency."

A cloudy morning expected for Mumbaikars☁️



Mumbaikars will wakeup to overcast sky!

No Heay Rains expected and one can leave for their work as usual! #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 11, 2024

Regional Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert today for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and nearby areas. Rainfall began in Mumbai and its vicinity this evening, with forecasts suggesting moderate rainfall over the next 3-4 hours. Regions including Thane-Mulund, Mulund-Kurla-Ghatkopar, Dadar, Worli, Andheri-Bandra, Bandra-Dadar, BKC, and Borivali-Andheri may see heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has also been issued for Friday, October 11.