Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Today

Mumbai's weather forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with a likelihood of moderate rain across the city and its suburbs. There is also a chance of heavy rain in isolated areas throughout the day.

Tide Information:

High Tide: 1016 hrs at 3.96 meters and 2157 hrs at 3.30 meters

Low Tide: 0409 hrs at 0.95 meters (on 02.08.2024) and 1617 hrs at 2.12 meters

River Levels:

Mithi River: Currently at 1.1 meters

Recent Rainfall Data: From 0800 hrs on July 31, 2024, to 0800 hrs today, the rainfall recorded is:

Colaba (CT): 05 mm

Santacruz (ES): 07 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 05 mm

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, exercise caution while traveling, and plan accordingly for possible rain-related disruptions.