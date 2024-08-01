Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Today
By Amit Srivastava | Published: August 1, 2024 10:13 AM2024-08-01T10:13:54+5:302024-08-01T10:15:07+5:30
Mumbai's weather forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with a likelihood of moderate rain across the city and its suburbs. There is also a chance of heavy rain in isolated areas throughout the day.
Tide Information:
High Tide: 1016 hrs at 3.96 meters and 2157 hrs at 3.30 meters
Low Tide: 0409 hrs at 0.95 meters (on 02.08.2024) and 1617 hrs at 2.12 meters
River Levels:
Mithi River: Currently at 1.1 meters
Recent Rainfall Data: From 0800 hrs on July 31, 2024, to 0800 hrs today, the rainfall recorded is:
Colaba (CT): 05 mm
Santacruz (ES): 07 mm
Western Suburbs (WS): 05 mm
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, exercise caution while traveling, and plan accordingly for possible rain-related disruptions.