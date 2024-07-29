Mumbai Weather Update: Green Alert for City, Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Today

Rainfall recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at the Colaba observatory in Mumbai in the past 24 hours was 3.6 mm, ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. At the regional centre in Santacruz, the rainfall was 8.7 mm.

During the weekend, the city and adjoining areas, including Thane and Navi Mumbai, recorded light rainfall activity. According to the weather station's classification, this falls in the ‘light rain’ category (2.5 mm - 15.5 mm).

In its weather forecast for the week from July 29 to August 1, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs, with no warning issued for heavy rain. For Monday (July 29), the IMD has predicted moderate rainfall activity and issued a green alert.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Thane and issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the district on Monday. From Tuesday to Thursday, moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane.