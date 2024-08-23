Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for City and Surrounding Districts Over the Next Few Days

After a long break, the monsoon is back in Mumbai. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the city for the next two days, starting Saturday. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan region and Ghat Matha. Mumbai city and its suburbs have experienced a respite from the rains since the beginning of August, with only light showers occurring in some places on Friday.

However, the Meteorological Department warns of the possibility of heavy rains returning to Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Throughout July, Mumbai experienced significant rainfall, contributing to higher water storage levels in local dams. In contrast, the city has faced unbearable heat since early August.

As a result, residents of Mumbai have been feeling the brunt of the afternoon sun, with maximum temperatures rising by two to three degrees. On Thursday, the Santa Cruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for August so far, which is 3.3 degrees above the average. Just earlier, on August 18, 2024, a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius was recorded.

Mumbai rains to intensify in next 24 hours, very wet Saturday ahead ⚠️⚠️



Currently the movements happening in the Arabian Sea indicating lit of big rain bands to move over Mumbai giving heavy rain, and very heavy at isolated places in MMR 🟠



Watch out before heading outdoors… — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 23, 2024

The formation of a low-pressure area in the East-Central Arabian Sea, in conjunction with a low-pressure belt extending to the North Kerala coast, has led the Meteorological Department to predict heavy to very heavy rainfall for several areas, including parts of Konkan and Ghat Matha, over the next four to five days. There is also a likelihood of rain accompanied by stormy winds in the Vidarbha region during this period.

Areas expected to experience heavy rainfall include Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, along with heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. Rain with strong winds is forecast for Akola, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal.