Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 3-4 Hours; All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in City Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, July 8. Additionally, at 1:57 PM today, there will be a 4.40 m high tide in the sea.

In view of this, as a precautionary measure and to avoid inconvenience to students, all BMC schools, government schools, and private medium schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed for the second session as well.

The civic body said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27. percent of average annulal rain during the same period. The civic body said that the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain in Mumbai."

"Also today at 1.57 pm the high tide in the sea is 4.40 meters. In this background, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any inconvenience to the students, all municipal, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai metropolis are also declaring holidays for the second session," the BMC said in a statement.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station. A total of nine places short circuit was reported in the last 24 hours. However, no injuries were reported.

Tree falling:

The civic body received tree or branch falling complaints at 39 places. While the City received 12, 08 in the Eastern Suburbs and 19 in the Western suburbs. The work of cutting and lifting branches is going on. no beat

Falling of part of wall house:

A complaint was received of part of a house falling at 1 place in Eastern Suburbs. Relief work was dispatched. No injuries reported so far.

Landslide:

On 08.07.2024 at 07:06 am. According to the information received from the Police Control Room, Vikhroli Park Site, near Someshwar Mandir, Vikhroli (Poo) due to a mudslide on the hill, evacuation of the residents of the surrounding area is in progress as a safety measure.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that its emergency personnel and officers, along with emergency control room, are stationed at various locations in Mumbai following heavy rains in the city.