Mumbai Rains: Stuck in Train, Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil, MLC Amol Mitkari Walk On Railway Tracks To Escape (Watch Video)

Mumbai, July 8: Overnight heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), disrupting suburban and long-distance trains, as well as road and highway traffic. The downpour stranded thousands of commuters on their way to work on the first working day of the week and led to the closure of schools for the morning session.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several areas recorded between 200 mm and 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, from 1 am to 7 am. The forecast indicates that heavy rain will continue for the next two days.

The torrential rains have also affected government representatives, with several MLAs and ministers heading to the monsoon session stranded on a train. They were eventually forced to walk along the railway tracks to continue their journey.

NCP's Legislative Council member Amol Mitkari and Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Patil were among those affected. Mitkari shared videos of their ordeal, showing the challenges faced even by the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, which sparked public discussions.

The Vidarbha Superfast Express and Amravati Express, long-distance trains bound for Mumbai, were halted at Kurla due to waterlogged tracks, preventing them from reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The stranded MLAs and ministers had to wait in the train for over an hour and a half before deciding to walk to the nearest station.

Amol Mitkari reported that around 9 to 10 MLAs, including himself, Anil Patil, Eknath Khadse, Sanjay Gaikwad, Prakash Bharsakle, Harish Pimple, Sanjay Sawkare, Kishor Patil, Kiran Sarnaik, and former MLA Jogendra Kawade, were stuck in the Vidarbha Express. They eventually continued their journey on foot and took shelter at a police post in Kurla's Nehru Nagar East area.