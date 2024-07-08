Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 30 Minutes Late on Central Line Due to Waterlogging; Watch Videos

Thane residents faced significant disruptions to their daily routines as heavy rainfall lashed the region over the past 24 hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell - Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC) reported a staggering 127.98 mm of rainfall between July 7 and 8, 2024, bringing the total rainfall since June 1 to 865.98 mm.

The downpour intensified in the early hours of July 8, with 29.97 mm recorded between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM, followed by 19.04 mm in the next hour. The heaviest spell occurred between 4:30 AM and 5:30 AM, with 45.98 mm of rainfall.

Waterlogging At Railway Tracks

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in the railway tracks.



The city has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall from 1 am to 7 am today. More rain is expected during the day as well.#MumbaiRains#HeavyRainfall#Waterlogging#Rainway#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/3XlsSjIfrx — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 8, 2024

The deluge has severely impacted local train services, a lifeline for millions of commuters. Trains running from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are experiencing delays of 25 to 30 minutes. The situation at Thane Railway Station is particularly dire, with Platform 4 witnessing large crowds due to the cancellation of several trains originating from Platform 1.

Eyewitnesses reported a stampede-like situation at Thane station as commuters struggled to board the limited available trains. Indrajeet Khodase, told LokmatTimes.com that the situation is "utter chaos," lamenting the lack of a permanent solution to the yearly monsoon-related issues.

Waterlogging in Different Areas

Many parts of #Mumbai witnessed #HeavyRainfall on Sunday night leading to severe #waterlogging in different areas. According to the #IMD on Sunday, moderate to heavy rain will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on July 8, with a likelihood of #thunderstorms at night. pic.twitter.com/VMCNiNoQdq — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 8, 2024

Water-logging has been reported in several areas, including Tembhi Naka in Thane and Ambedkar Road, Uthalsar, further complicating travel for residents. As Mumbai grapples with yet another monsoon crisis, citizens and authorities alike are calling for more effective long-term solutions to mitigate the annual disruptions caused by heavy rains. The situation remains fluid, with further updates expected as the day progresses.

Many trains were rescheduled or short-terminated today, due to waterlogging amid overnight rainfall in Mumbai. Kadavali-Titwala & Kalamboli station trains are rescheduled on the Central Railway route from Karjat towards CSMT. #MumbaiRains#Waterlogging#MumbaiTainsUpdatepic.twitter.com/vCyCteykJJ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 8, 2024

Another commuter, Ajit Deshmukh from Thane, told LokmatTimes.com, "From 2 am, there is no electricity at Jambhli Naka area. My office is at Worli. Slow trains are late by 1 and half hours. It is quite frustrating at Thane railway station."