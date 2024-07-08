Mumbai Rains: City Grapples With Severe Waterlogging as Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life; Visuals From Streets

Normal life in several parts of Mumbai has been disrupted due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall since 1 am on Monday. Despite no forecast of continued heavy rain, Mumbaikars woke up to a wet Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the city and its suburbs recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in various places over six hours from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. To avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session has been declared for all BMC, government, and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision regarding the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation.

Visuals From Chunabhatti

The heavy rains have submerged railway tracks and flooded many areas, causing traffic disruptions due to waterlogged roads. According to Central Railway, waterlogging at Bhandup, Sion, and Chunnabhati stations has led to slow train movements on Monday morning. However, train services resumed after the water receded from Bhandup station around 6:45 am.

Waterlogging on Roads in Mumbai

Due to waterlogging at various railway stations in the Mumbai Division, several trains have been cancelled: Manmad-CSMT (12110), Pune-CSMT (11010), Pune-CSMT Deccan Express (12124), and CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (12127). In the last 24 hours, from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am, the city received an average rainfall of 110.10 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 150.53 mm and 146.35 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Chronic waterlogging spots like Andheri Subway and Hindmata experienced waterlogging following the heavy rainfall. Other affected areas include Gandhi Market, Powai Subway, Kurla East, Borivali station, and Dadar TT.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated that teams are deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sindhudurg. Additionally, three teams are regularly deployed in Andheri and one in Nagpur to respond to any flood-like situation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad.

Diversion of routes of BEST Services:

BEST Traffic :

1. BEST Traffic on LBS Road diverted via Vinoba Bhave Road, Kurla. From 0320 hrs.

2. Dahisar Subway route no-709 diverted via Ghartan Pada Bridge. From 0400 hrs.

3. Gandhi Market route no 521 & 368 diverted via Bhau Daji Road. From 0400 hrs.

4. Andheri Subway route no 251,4,84,202,203 diverted via D N Nagar. From 0430 hrs.

5. Tilak road route no 521 diverted via Sharda Cinema. From 0430 hrs.

6. Sainath Subway Malad route no 345 & 460 diverted via Madina Manzil flyover Goregaon. From 0430 hrs

7. Sainath Subway Malad route no 281 curtailed at Sainath road. From 0430 hrs.

8. Shiv Shrushti Kurla route no 361 & 363 diverted via Kurla Signal. From 0500hrs.

9. Kurla Signal route no 58,59,60 diverted via Amar Mahal Suman Nagar. From 0500hrs.

10 .Govandi Stn route no 360 & 364 diverted via Deonar village. From 0545 hrs.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway stated that efforts are currently underway to restore train services to normalcy. However, a high tide is expected in the afternoon, and water levels may rise. It has requested that people step out of their homes only if necessary.

Several areas in the Eastern Suburbs received over 300 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. There is heavy waterlogging in Kurla East, Chembur, and Sakinaka.

Additionally, several areas in Wadala also experienced waterlogging, causing residents to face difficulties stepping out of their homes. There is a heavy crowd at Dombivali, Kalyan, and Thane stations as trains are running up to 20 minutes late on the Central Railway.

"In light of the continuous rainfall in Mumbai, the entire machinery of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is equipped to serve the citizens of Mumbai.

Pedestrian Underpass in Vile Parle East

Along with the emergency control room, emergency staff and officers are present at various locations in Mumbai, keeping a close watch on all developments. All deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and other departments of the municipal corporation are operating at various locations, and the situation is under control. Citizens are advised not to believe in any rumours and to contact 1916 for immediate assistance in case of an emergency," BMC said in a statement.