Mumbai Rains: All Schools Closed for Morning Session Today After City Records Over 300 mm Rainfall

Published: July 8, 2024

All government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed today (July 8) due to heavy rain. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the city (BMC area).

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Holiday Declared for First Session in All BMC, Government and Private Schools and Colleges

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation.  

