Mumbai Rains: All Schools Closed for Morning Session Today After City Records Over 300 mm Rainfall

All government and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed today (July 8) due to heavy rain. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the city (BMC area).

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Many parts of #Mumbai witnessed #HeavyRainfall on Sunday night leading to severe #waterlogging in different areas. According to the #IMD on Sunday, moderate to heavy rain will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on July 8, with a likelihood of #thunderstorms at night. pic.twitter.com/VMCNiNoQdq — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 8, 2024

Holiday Declared for First Session in All BMC, Government and Private Schools and Colleges

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.



In the wake of continuous rains, the entire machinery of the BMC is working on the field.



Mumbaikar are requested not believe in any rumours. Also to step out of the house… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation.