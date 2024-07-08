Mumbai Local Train Update: Heavy Rains Cause Major Disruptions to Suburban and Harbour Line Train Services

Heavy rainfall on Monday, July 8, severely disrupted train traffic on the Mumbai Suburban and Harbour Line routes, causing significant delays and cancellations. The Central Railway has reported water logging at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla, Vikhroli, and Bhandup stations, which has affected the operation of train services.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Train services have resumed on Central Line at Sion and Bhandup stations after rainwater has receded



On the Harbour Line, water logging at Chuna Bhatti Station has led to delays, while similar conditions at Bhandup Station have further compounded the problem. Train services on the Main Line are operational but are experiencing delays due to water logging between Bhandup and Nahur. To manage the situation, clamping and padlocking of the points were completed at 06:45 AM.

In addition to the disruptions in train services, the following trains departing from Pune on July 8, 2024 have been cancelled due to water logging in the Mumbai division:

11010 PUNE-CSMT Sinhagad Express.

12124 PUNE-CSMT Deccan Queen.

12126 PUNE-CSMT Pragati Express.

Road traffic has also been impacted, with significant water logging reported at Hindmata Junction. Traffic is moving slowly at Dadar TT due to a vehicle breakdown. Hindmata and Andheri subways, known for chronic water logging, are exacerbating the chaos. Commuters can expect delays as CSMT-Thane services are running late.